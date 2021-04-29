DMK Set To Win In Tamil Nadu, Shows Poll Of Exit Polls

Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: The poll of exit polls are coming in now

The DMK is predicted to come to power in Tamil Nadu, according to a poll of exit polls. MK Stalin's DMK and allies are forecast to win at least 173 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies are predicted to win 58 seats. TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK is likely to win 2 seats, according to the poll of exit polls.

Elections were held to 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

This was the first state election since the deaths of J Jayalalithaa (who died in 2016) and M Karunanidhi (who died in 2018) - both were among Tamil Nadu's most iconic political leaders, and their absence left a power vacuum many raced to fill.

Actor Kamal Haasan and his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had a rather forgettable electoral debut in the 2019 general election - they failed to win a single seat. He had said he was more confident this time. "We were a nascent party for the Lok Sabha election... Now we are actual fighters for the cause," Mr Haasan had told NDTV.