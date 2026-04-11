Vijay Cancels Cuddalore Rally Amid Safety Concerns Ahead Of April 23 Polls

In a significant development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay has cancelled his scheduled campaign rally in Cuddalore district, which was set to begin at 2 P.M. on Saturday, citing safety concerns.

The rally, part of a day-long campaign planned across multiple locations in the district, had already been postponed once earlier this week.

The cancellation comes at a time when political parties have intensified their campaign efforts across Tamil Nadu, with leaders criss-crossing constituencies to consolidate voter support.

Vijay, who is contesting his first election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been actively touring several districts over the past few days.

He began his campaign in Perambur in Chennai and subsequently addressed gatherings in Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, before continuing voter outreach in Karaikudi.

His campaign has drawn considerable attention, with large crowds attending his events across multiple locations.

As part of his aggressive statewide outreach, Vijay has been conducting a whirlwind campaign across Tamil Nadu, seeking votes for TVK's ‘whistle' symbol.

Party sources said that he had initially sought permission to hold campaign events at four locations in Cuddalore district — Cuddalore, Vadalur, Sethiyathope and Tittakudi.

The police had granted permission with specific conditions, but the campaign was abruptly cancelled. Subsequently, Vijay reapplied for permission to campaign at the same locations on Saturday.

After reviewing the request, the police granted approval subject to 21 conditions. As per the permission, the campaign was scheduled to begin at 2 P.M. in Cuddalore and continue through Vadalur, Sethiyathope and Tittakudi, concluding by 9 P.M.

According to party sources, the rally was originally planned for April 9 but was postponed due to the Puducherry Assembly elections. It was later rescheduled for Saturday but has now been cancelled altogether.

The decision, sources said, was taken as a precautionary measure following a series of minor vehicle-related incidents during Vijay's recent campaign travels in southern districts.

With Cuddalore located around 175 kilometres from Chennai, the campaign team reportedly assessed that the long road journey could increase the risk of further incidents, prompting the last-minute cancellation.

The move has triggered mixed reactions in political circles. Some observers have criticised the cancellation, arguing that such abrupt changes in schedule may indicate a lack of political preparedness and consistency in campaign planning.

However, Vijay's supporters have defended the decision, stating that ensuring the safety of the leader and campaign team is paramount, especially given the demanding and fast-paced nature of electioneering.

As the campaign gathers momentum across the state, Vijay's approach and strategic decisions will be closely watched, particularly as he seeks to establish himself as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu's competitive political landscape.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)