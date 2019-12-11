Tamil Nadu Cop Volunteers To Hang Nirbhaya Rape Case Convicts

The police official has written a letter to the Tihar Jail authorities in this regard. (Representational)

Forty-two year old Tamil Nadu police Head Constable S Subash Srinivasan, a police gallantry medal winner and grandson of INA veteran, has volunteered to hang the men convicted in the gang-rape, torture and killing of a young girl in Delhi seven years ago.

"I read a news report stating that no hangman was available to hang the killers of Nirbhaya. They had committed an unforgivable crime and their punishment should not be delayed on this account," Mr Srinivasan said.

He is working in the police department's In-Service Training Centre in Ramanathapuram district. His grandfather used to serve in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA).

Mr Srinivasan has already written a letter to the Tihar Jail authorities on December 6 and is waiting for a reply.

"I had also given my phone number. I am yet to get a call," Mr Srinivasan, who joined the police service in 1997, said. "Their offence is unforgivable," he added.

He has taken a vow to tonsure his head and offer the hair to his family deity in case his wish to hang the Nirbhaya killers is fulfilled.

Mr Srinivsan won the gallantry medal in 2013. He recalled how a small girl had fallen into a well and to save that child her aunt also jumped into the well.

"I was having my lunch when I heard the commotion near my home. On learning about the child and her aunt struggling for life inside the well, I jumped in straight and managed to save both," Mr Srinivasan said.