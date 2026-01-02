LTTE Chief's Photo On Invite, Miffed Tamil Nadu Congress Snubs Ally's Event

The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit has skipped the inauguration of MDMK chief Vaiko's campaign event for the Assembly election in April/March citing ideological differences. The party's state unit chief, K Selvaperunthagai, did not attend even though his name was on event banners.

The MDMK and Congress are part of the ruling alliance – led by the DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin – in the southern state, and are expected to contest the forthcoming election as allies.

The event – a foot march – was flagged off in Trichy by Stalin with alliance leaders present.

Sources in the Congress said the decision to skip the event was taken after the invite featured a photograph of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the late former leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, who was the mastermind behind former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

Banned in India, the LTTE was an armed force active in Sri Lanka's northern and eastern provinces – where it was trying to establish an independent Tamil state – till its surrender in May 2009, days after Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan military.

A Congress functionary from Trichy confirmed the boycott to NDTV, and sources said it was 'impossible' for the party to participate in an event that headlined the LTTE. The alliance (with the MDMK and DMK) remains intact but there are 'ideological differences', sources said.

Meanwhile, Vaiko's padyatra, or foot march, from Trichy is meant to promote social harmony, raise awareness against alcohol and drug abuse, and highlight the achievements of the Dravidian model of governance. Alliance leaders, including Indian Union Muslim League chief Kader Mohideen, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, and the MNM's Arunachalam attended.

Leaders from the CPI and CPM, which is a rival of the Congress in neighbouring Kerala, which will also hold an Assembly election this year, were also present.

The Congress' absence from the MDMK event underlines tension within the alliance, tension exacerbated by party functionary Praveen Chakravarthy calling the state's total outstanding debt "alarming" and comparing it, unfavourably, to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Chakravarthy's remark led to angry retorts from Tamil parties allied to the Congress.

The national party's response, however, was split.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani, who represents the Karur seat, rushed to the defence of the DMK, insisting that any comparison between the states is "unfair" given Tamil Nadu is vastly better developed. However another MP, Manickam Tagore, cautioned alliance partners not to cross a red line in demanding action against Chakravarthy. The remarks drew sharp reactions from the Left, while the VCK and MDMK clarified their statements had been taken out of context.

Amid these developments, the Congress skipping the MDMK event is being viewed as a potential setback for the DMK alliance ahead of the election. However, Congress leaders maintain that the alliance remains strong and that differences will be resolved.

Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted the Congress, questioning its moral stance.

BJP leaders asked clarity from the Congress over its position on the Chief Minister welcoming AG Perarivalan after his release from prison in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.