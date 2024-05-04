Missing For 2 Days, Congress Leader's Burnt Body Found In Tamil Nadu

The burnt body of a Tamil Nadu Congress leader. who had been missing for two days, has been found in farmland owned by him, prompting the police to form three special teams to investigate the death.

The leader, whose body was found in Tirunelveli on Saturday, is KPK Jeyakumar. He was the president of the Tirunelveli East district unit of the Congress.

Police said Jeyakumar had gone missing on Thursday and his son had filed a complaint the next day. A dying declaration has also been recovered and police are investigating whether it was written by him. It is not yet clear whether Jeyakumar was murdered or died by suicide.

The Superintendent of Police for the district said three special teams have been set up to investigate the case from all angles.

