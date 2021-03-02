'Vaccination Against Corruption Next Month, Get Ready': Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan had formed his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who took the first vaccine dose against the coronavirus today, launched a sharp attack at the AIADMK. "Immunisation of the body immediately (and) vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready," the leader said, referring to the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.



Mr Haasan, whose Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party will contest its first-ever assembly election in the state, shared a photograph of him taking the vaccine shot.



"I took the coronavirus vaccine at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should get vaccinated. Immunisation of the body immediately (and) vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready," he tweeted in Tamil.



Mr Haasan had formed his party in 2018. The MNM had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election - the first after the death of Tamil icons J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi - getting a vote share of 3.77 percent. In some urban pockets the party crossed 10 percent vote share.



Last month, his party said it was accepting online applications for selecting candidates. Potential candidates must pay Rs 25,000 to be considered, the party said, adding that non-party members could also apply or be nominated. They have started interviewing candidates.



Mr Haasan last month said there was a possibility of a third front being formed under his leadership for the elections. There have been no alliance announcements by him so far even though his rivals - AIADMK-BJP and DMK-Congress - are conducting seat-sharing talks.

Apart from corruption, Mr Haasan's poll issues include good governance, employment, development of villages and a clean environment.

Counting for the assembly election will take place on May 2.