Tamil Nadu Announces New State Award For Non-Hindi Language Writers

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced an annual literary award for best works in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi.

The award, under the auspices of the state government, will carry Rs 5 lakh cash prize, he said, adding it is named as "Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu (Classical Language Literary Award)." In the first phase, awards will be for the best works in the languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali and Marathi.

In his address at the valedictory event of the Chennai International Book Fair, the chief minister said the Sahitya Akademi awards announcement had been cancelled following the alleged intervention of the Union Culture Ministry.

Underlining what he called the uncertainty over the awards, he said political interventions, even in art and literary awards was dangerous.

Under such circumstances, the Chief Minister said several writers and representatives of literary bodies had appealed to him for an appropriate, constructive, counter-action plan.

He said: "We also have a realisation that this is the need of the hour and I would like to make an announcement that will make you all happy." Accordingly, he said every year on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, "national-level" awards would be given for best literary works in selected Indian languages.

The Chief Minister said: "I am very happy to announce this. In the first phase, award in the name of Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu (Classical Language Literary Award) will be given for the best works in the languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali and Marathi. The Award for each language carries Rs 5 lakh cash prize." The Tamil Nadu government will happily perform the role of the patron and will hand over the task of the selection process to independent experts.

"In order to ensure the quality of literary works and transparency, a committee will be set up for each language, comprising reputed writers."

