Tamil Nadu Allows 6 am Screenings For New Movies, Theater Owners Celebrate

Tamil Nadu theatres can now screen up to six shows a day during the opening week of new movie releases. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay cleared the move, allowing screenings to run from 6:00 am to 2:30 am. The development, which has brought a sigh of relief for multiplex owners, comes following talks between the representatives of the film industry and the state ministers.

Rakesh, who owns Vetri Theatre, a multiplex in Chennai, expressed immense excitement over the announcement and called it a huge win after weeks of uncertainty and administrative headaches.

Reflecting on the difficulties the industry faced previously, Rakesh said, "We couldn't open up bookings till the government gave special permission. Some films got it while some didn't. It was a pain."

Under the previous Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules of 1957, theatres were strictly limited to four shows a day.

While the current administration had previously allowed a fifth show during opening weeks, weekends, and public holidays, exhibitors had to constantly navigate tedious approvals. Now, the government has officially amended the rules to permit up to six shows during the opening week as well as on weekends, local festivals, and public holidays.

Balancing Celebration With Past Caution

While the theatre owners and cinema fans are celebrating the return of early-morning screenings, the decision also brings back memories of past challenges.

Early morning shows were banned in 2023 by the MK Stalin-led DMK government after the death of a fan during celebrations of the release of actor Ajith's movie 'Thunivu'. The fan had gone to watch an early morning show of the movie but fell off a truck on his way and died.

Now, the TVK government has reversed the decision, with some raising concerns about managing potential overnight fan frenzy and safety challenges at theatre gates.

Looking Ahead: The Financial Battle For Survival

For Rakesh and the broader industry, this policy shift is viewed as an encouraging first step. However, theatre owners stress that the industry still faces critical economic hurdles.

At the top of their agenda is lifting the long-standing ₹180 ticket price cap. To keep theatres commercially viable, exhibitors are urging the government to allow pricing between ₹250 and ₹350.

Rakesh noted that the industry plans to hold monthly meetings moving forward, remaining hopeful that ongoing dialogues with the government will help resolve these lingering financial demands.