Talk To Rebels, Engage with Them: Shiv Sena Legislator To Sanjay Raut

Bhaskar Jadhav asked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to communicate with the rebel legislators.

Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to communicate with the rebel legislators instead of "challenging" them.

"Communicate with the rebels, find out if their grievances are genuine. Differences can be resolved through communication," Jadhav, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Chiplun, told reporters.

Bhaskar Jadhav is one of the few MLAs who have not joined the rebel camp led by senior Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)