'Taliban Will Have To Follow True Sharia Law', Says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said Taliban has come to the fore as a reality. (File)

The Taliban, which has taken over the reins of Afghanistan, must follow true Sharia (Islamic law), which guarantees rights of all, including women, Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said today.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. It took over Kabul on August 15 and on Tuesday, unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

"Taliban has come to the fore as a reality. Its image in the first time in power was that of anti-human rights. If it wants to govern Afghanistan, it will have to follow the true Sharia law as laid down in the Quran which guarantees rights of women, children and elderly," Ms Mufti said.

If the Taliban follows the example of governance set by Prophet Muhammad in Madina, it will set an example for the world, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

She said that the Taliban should shun the hardline interpretation of Islam and Sharia if it wants to do business with the international community.

"If it does not, it will make matters difficult for the people of Afghanistan," Ms Mufti added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)