Taliban Says Afghan Consulates Reopened In Mumbai, Hyderabad: Report

The Taliban-appointed Deputy Political Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said that the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad have been reopened and started functioning in the country, The Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

It reported quoting the Minister, "Our consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are operational. I have spoken to them, and they have reopened the embassy."

The Afghanistan-based news agency reported that the minister, while speaking in an interview with the national television channel affiliated with the Taliban administration, said that the cessation of Afghanistan's embassy activities in India is not a reality.

He claimed that the Afghan embassy and consulates in India are in contact with the ministry and said, "The claim made by someone named Naemi, who was a diplomat and stated that the embassy is closed and services are not provided, is false," The Khaama Press reported.

On November 25, Afghan Embassy has said that there is no diplomat representing Afghanistan in India as of November 23.

"Neighbourhood first policy: We, the former Afghan diplomats want to set the record straight: As of Nov 23, there is no Afghan diplomat representing the former Republic in India. Those with ties to the Taliban are aligning themselves with Taliban and also Delhi's interests," as per the Afghan Embassy in India's official handle on 'X'.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has made no comments regarding the closure of the Afghanistan Embassy in India. India has not recognised the Taliban government -- which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 -- and evacuated its own staff from Kabul two years ago. India no longer has a diplomatic presence there. India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognize the Taliban government.

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi was run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from Indian authorities.

The Afghanistan Embassy recently announced its permanent closure in New Delhi.

Releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan Embassy said, "Effective from November 23, 2023, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the Embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally."

The Embassy said it was 'cognisant' that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding "that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests".

