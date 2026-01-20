ISIS Claims Responsibility For Kabul Attack

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Chinese restaurant in the Afghan capital Kabul, the SITE Intelligence Group reported on Tuesday, after a blast that killed at least seven people.

"The Islamic State in Afghanistan has placed Chinese nationals on its list of targets, especially in light of the escalating crimes committed by the Chinese government against the oppressed Uyghur Muslims," read the armed group's statement, according to SITE.

