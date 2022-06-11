Contain Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Spread: M K Stalin To Officials

Covid: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 219 cases.(Representational)

Measures should be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and facilities to treat COVID-19 affected patients should be kept ready in the wake of a rise in fresh infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The chief minister, who chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state with various stakeholders, advised various departments, including health and family welfare, local administration, to join hands in containing the virus spread.

Witnessing a sharp increase in new cases, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 219 cases, pushing the overall tally to 34,56,916 while casualties remained unchanged at 38,025 till date.

M K Stalin directed Health Department officials to test all the members of any family participating in any function, even if one individual from the family developes COVID-19 symptoms.

Awareness campaigns on adhering to COVID-19 protocols like wearing a facial mask, maintaining social distancing are necessary, the chief minister said in a press release.

Noting that the vaccination is the only weapon to fight against the virus, he said the government was firm in administering the vaccine shots to every individual in the State.

According to him, 93.82 per cent of people in the state have received the first dose while 82.94 per cent have been administered the second dose.

"About 43 lakh people were yet to receive the first dose and 1.20 crore second dose. These people should be encouraged to get vaccinated by educating them on the benefits of vaccination," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)