Tahawwur Rana To Be Brought To Mumbai For Probe? Devendra Fadnavis Says...

Tahawwur Rana landed in Delhi last evening and was sent to the custody of the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days.

Read Time: 1 min
Tahawwur Rana To Be Brought To Mumbai For Probe? Devendra Fadnavis Says...
Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Modi for bringing Tahawwur Rana to India.
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the National Investigation Agency and the Union Home Ministry will decide where 26/11 terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana will be taken for probe.

He was responding to the question whether Rana, extradited from the US, will be brought to Mumbai.

"Mumbai police will extend all cooperation to the NIA, and if we need any update on the probe, we will seek it from NIA. The NIA will decide where to take him,'' Mr Fadnavis said at a press conference.

He wanted to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Mumbai citizens who lost their family in the November 2008 attack for bringing Rana to India to face the country's justice system, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

