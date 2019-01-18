Table Tennis Player Soumyajit Ghosh Accused Of Torture By Wife

Soumyajit Ghosh has rubbished the allegations by his wife and described them as false (File)

Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh has been accused of mental and physical torture by his wife just five months after their marriage and she has lodged a formal complaint with the police.

The FIR lodged against the star table tennis player by his wife also alleged criminal breach of trust, police said.

The others whose names figure in the FIR lodged a Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district are his parents Harishankar and Mina Ghosh, his two uncles and a cousin, the police said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (physical and mental torture), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 195A (threatening to give false evidence) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against them, he said.

Soumyajit Ghosh has rubbished the allegations by his wife and described them as false.

In March last year, Soumyajit Ghosh was accused of rape by his wife, then his girl friend. Following the complaint, the two-time Olympian was provisionally suspended by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Soumyajit Ghosh patched up his relations with his girlfriend and had married her on August 3, 2018 after she withdrew her rape charges against him.

It was only in December, 2018 that TTFI had revoked his suspension.