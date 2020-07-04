Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tributes To Swami Vivekananda

Amit Shah paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying that he not only reinforced the spirit of nationalism in the country, but also enriched the whole world with the ethos of Indian culture.

He also said the relevance of Swami Vivekananda's thoughts on education, universal brotherhood and self-awakening continues to remain unbroken even today.

"Swami Vivekananda was a patriotic saint, a great thinker and an exemplary orator who not only reinforced the spirit of nationalism in India but also enriched the whole world with the ethos of Indian culture," a home ministry statement quoted Mr Shah as saying.

स्वामी विवेकानंद जी एक राष्ट्रभक्त संत, महान विचारक और असाधारण वक्ता थे जिन्होंने न सिर्फ भारत में राष्ट्रवाद की भावना को बल दिया बल्कि संपूर्ण विश्व को भारतीय संस्कृति के गुणों से पल्लवित किया। उनकी शिक्षा, सार्वभौमिक भाईचारे और आत्म-जागृति के विचार आज भी उतने ही प्रासंगिक है। pic.twitter.com/NnYrannTSX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2020

The home minister said Swami Vivekananda had great faith in the abilities of the country's youth and believed that only youngsters could provide the right direction and empower the nation in the times to come.

"Even today, Vivekananda ji's principles and his ideals continue to inspire the youth towards the service of the nation. I bow before him on his punyatithi," he said.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. He passed away on July 4, 1902.