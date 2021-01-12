'Let Us Spread Swami Vivekananda's Dynamic Thoughts': PM Modi

National Youth Day: PM Modi pays tribute on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary today

Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary today. PM Modi took to Twitter and posted an inspiring quote of Swami Vivekananda: "I have faith in my country and especially in the youth of my country". Prime Minister Modi wrote, "12th January is a special day. We pay homage to Swami Vivekananda and mark National Youth Day as a tribute to India's Yuva Shakti." Today, PM Modi will address the valedictory programme of the National Youth Parliament Festival. It was Swami Vivekananda's 1893 speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago that took India's culture and heritage far and wide and made him popular as the "Messenger of Indian wisdom to the western world".

On National Youth Day, PM Modi invited the youth to share their thoughts. "This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalized message...".

स्वामी विवेकानंद को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



The PM also said, "Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide! Inspired by the great ideals of Swami Vivekananda and his vision for youth empowerment, the National Youth Parliament Festival gives a platform to India's youth to showcase their skills. It also furthers the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' among youngsters.

On Swami Vivekanand's Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid their respect to the great spiritual leader and youth icon. "My humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. An inspiration for entire humanity, for the youth in particular, he revitalized India's spiritual heritage...His teachings continue to inspire all of us," President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

"I bow my head in reverence to one of the greatest spiritual leaders of our country in recent centuries...Swami Ji was an intellectual of extraordinary calibre, an exceptional orator and a true nationalist," the Vice President said.