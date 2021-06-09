Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah Meet For 2nd Time In Less Than Two Days

Suvendu Adhikari had met Amit Shah on Tuesday as well

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence on Wednesday evening for the second time in the last 35 hours to discuss attacks on party workers in West Bengal.

This time, Mr Adhikari was accompanied by the party's MPs from West Bengal Nisith Pramanik and Saumitra Khan.

On Tuesday, the Nandigram MLA had met Amit Shah and several other union ministers and the BJP leaders in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

According to sources, Mr Adhikari apprised the Prime Minister about the alleged violence against BJP workers in West Bengal after the Assembly elections and other political dynamics in the state.

He also told Prime Minister Modi about how BJP workers are living in fear, while several party workers have left Bengal and are now residing in Assam due to fear, sources have said.

Suvendu Adhikari had arrived in the national capital late Monday night.