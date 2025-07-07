Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Suspicious Boat, Likely Of Another Country, Spotted Off Maharashtra Coast

The boat was seen by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda, an official said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Suspicious Boat, Likely Of Another Country, Spotted Off Maharashtra Coast
The vessel is suspected to bear markings of another country.
  • Security was increased along Maharashtra's Raigad coastline after a suspicious boat was spotted
  • The boat was sighted about two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda
  • The vessel is suspected to have foreign markings and may have drifted to Raigad coast
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Mumbai:

Security along the coastline in Maharashtra's Raigad district was stepped up after a suspicious boat was spotted near the Revdanda coast, police said on Sunday.

The boat was seen by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda, an official said.

Prima facie, the vessel is suspected to bear markings of another country and may have drifted to the Raigad coast, he added.

Following the alert, teams from Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), the Navy and the Coast Guard rushed to the spot.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, along with senior police officials, reached the coast to monitor the situation, the official said.

Efforts to reach the boat were hampered by heavy rain and strong winds. Dalal herself attempted to approach the boat using a barge but had to return due to adverse weather, the official added.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area and overall security in the district was heightened as a precautionary measure, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Boat Spotted In Maharashtra, Maharashtra
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com