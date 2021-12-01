Suspended MPs Should Express Remorse, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister

The suspended Rajya Sabha MPs today sat on a protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should express remorse to get reinstated into the House, said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi as the 12 parliamentarians began their sit-in protest against their suspension at Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the parliament premises today.

"If the 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha want to come to the House then they should express remorse. If they wish to sit on dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi (statue), I pray he gives them wisdom," the minister told news agency ANI.

"It was a black day for the democracy when an incident happened in the Monsoon Session of Parliament and because of which they have been suspended. Instead of expressing regret on what they did inside Parliament, they are defending their actions outside Parliament," Mr Joshi added.

As the Parliament reconvened on Monday, 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from the Winter Session for misbehaviour in the House the last time it functioned during the Monsoon Session.

The suspended parliamentarians today sat on a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises against their suspension from the House.

The MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended leaders are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)