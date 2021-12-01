Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition Leaders Protest Against MPs' Suspension

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament today around 1 pm.

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition Leaders Protest Against MPs' Suspension

Parliament Winter Session: The Winter Session began on Monday amid protests by the opposition

Twelve opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha have been suspended from parliament's Winter Session and the opposition has condemned the suspension, saying it is against the rules. The list of suspended MPs includes Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri CPM's Elamaram Kareem and six Congress leaders.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament today, the third day of the ongoing winter session. The meeting will be held around 1 pm.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition, who wanted discussion around the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, in an attempt to guarantee farmers some of their other demands that go beyond just the repeal of the three farm laws.

The winter session is likely to conclude on December 23.

Dec 01, 2021 10:45 (IST)
Government to bring Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill
Dec 01, 2021 10:42 (IST)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest site

Dec 01, 2021 10:40 (IST)
We demand the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha: Mallikarjun Kharge
Dec 01, 2021 10:33 (IST)
Parliament Live Updates: Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises
Dec 01, 2021 10:24 (IST)
Dec 01, 2021 10:14 (IST)
Rajya Sabha to discuss and pass the Dam Safety Bill, 2019.

The IT Committee Reports on 'Suspension of Telecom Services/Internet and its impact' and 'Ethical Standards in Media Coverage' will be tabled in Parliament.
Dec 01, 2021 10:07 (IST)
All Congress MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) to protest near Gandhi statue against the suspension of 12 MPs. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be present.
