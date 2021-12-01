Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition Leaders Protest Against MPs' Suspension

Parliament Winter Session: The Winter Session began on Monday amid protests by the opposition

Twelve opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha have been suspended from parliament's Winter Session and the opposition has condemned the suspension, saying it is against the rules. The list of suspended MPs includes Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri CPM's Elamaram Kareem and six Congress leaders.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament today, the third day of the ongoing winter session. The meeting will be held around 1 pm.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition, who wanted discussion around the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, in an attempt to guarantee farmers some of their other demands that go beyond just the repeal of the three farm laws.

The winter session is likely to conclude on December 23.

Dec 01, 2021 10:45 (IST) Government to bring Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill

Health Min Dr Mandaviya to move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today. The Bill is for regulation&supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics, prevention of misuse, safe & ethical practice of reproductive technology services pic.twitter.com/af1pmCNM4f - ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Dec 01, 2021 10:42 (IST) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest site





Dec 01, 2021 10:40 (IST) We demand the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha: Mallikarjun Kharge

We are demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha. We will hold a meeting and decide the future course of action: Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/QjAUpiyJGd - ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Dec 01, 2021 10:33 (IST) Parliament Live Updates: Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises

Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/v9IVEGjzby - ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Dec 01, 2021 10:24 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament | Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas.' - ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Dec 01, 2021 10:14 (IST) Rajya Sabha to discuss and pass the Dam Safety Bill, 2019.



The IT Committee Reports on 'Suspension of Telecom Services/Internet and its impact' and 'Ethical Standards in Media Coverage' will be tabled in Parliament.