Suspended Jharkhand BJP Leader, Who Tortured House Help, Arrested

The BJP had suspended Seema Patra on Tuesday

Seema Patra, the suspended BJP leader from Jharkhand, has been arrested by the Ranchi police for allegedly torturing and harassing her household help, officials said today.

The BJP had suspended her on Tuesday after a video of her domestic help accusing her of torture went viral. Seema Patra is wife of ex-IAS officer Maheshwar Patra.

Sunita, who was employed by the Patras about 10 years ago, has accused the suspended BJP leader of confining her and brutally torturing her.

Sunita has alleged that Ms Patra thrashed her regularly and also broke her teeth with an iron rod. She was also made to lick urine off the floor and was not given food for days.