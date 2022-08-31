5 Points On Suspended BJP Leader Seema Patra Accused Of Torturing Help

Seema Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women wing. According to her Facebook profile, Ms Patra was also the state convenor of centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

She was suspended by the BJP on Tuesday after videos of her domestic help, Sunita, accusing her of torture went viral and sparked a massive outrage.

Seema Patra's husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer. They live in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar. Police said they have not found any evidence against Ms Patra's husband.

It was her son Ayushman who came to the domestic help's rescue. He reportedly told a friend about the torture meted out to her, and asked for help. His friend then went to the police, following which, Sunita was rescued.