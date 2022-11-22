Suspended Bureaucrat Arrested In Andamans Gangrape Case: Police

So far, three accused have been arrested in the case.

Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was on Monday arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Rishi arrived here aboard a flight from Chennai around 1 pm, and was taken into custody by the Andaman and Nicobar Police, they said.

So far, three accused have been arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary's home with the promise of a government job, and then raped there on April 14 and May 1.

The SIT has already questioned Narain thrice.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information on Singh and Rishi.

Singh, who had been on the run, was apprehended from Haryana on November 13.

The FIR in the case was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

The woman claimed in the complaint that as her father and stepmother did not take care of her financial needs, she needed a job and was introduced by some people to the labour commissioner, as he was close to the then chief secretary.



