Haryana Bureaucrat Arrested On Corruption Charges, 2nd Case In A Week

The middleman, a private individual, was also arrested from Panchkula, cops said. (Representational)

Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an IAS officer, Jaibir Singh, for allegedly demanding a bribe to sanction a transfer, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Jaibir Singh, who is posted as the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, is the second bureaucrat to be arrested in a corruption case in two days.

IAS officer Vijay Dahiya was arrested by the ACB in connection with a corruption case on Tuesday.

A complaint was received that Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for sanctioning a transfer. The ACB arrested Singh o n Wednesday after a middleman allegedly accepted the bribe on his behalf, an ACB spokesperson said.

The middleman, a private individual, was also arrested from Panchkula, he said.

A case has been registered against Singh, the private person and two others at Panchkula ACB police station, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)