Bureaucrat's Son Arrested For Running Car Over Woman Gets Bail

Three persons, including the son of a bureaucrat, who were arrested for allegedly injuring a woman social media influencer with their SUV following a spat were on Monday granted bail by a court in Thane in Maharashtra.

Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of a bureaucrat, Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge were arrested on Sunday in connection with the December 11 incident that took place near a hotel along Ghodbunder road here.

In her complaint to the police, Priya Singh (26), who was seriously injured, said she had gone to meet Gaikwad at the hotel but the two ended up having an argument.

She claimed when she tried to take her belongings from the accused's car, the driver tried to mow her down, leaving her with serious injuries.

On her complaint, Gaikwad, Patil and Shedge were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others by Kasarwadavali police.

The three were first remanded in judicial custody and then given bail by First Class Judicial Magistrate PS Dhumal after their lawyer Baba Sheikh moved an application.

In the plea, Sheikh said all sections in the case are bailable and their custody was not needed for interrogation.

Gaikwad, Patil and Shedge were arrested on Sunday night and the Mahindra Scorpio and Landrover allegedly involved in the incident were seized, police had said.

