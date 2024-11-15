Gujarat Policeman Demands iPhone 16 Pro As Bribe, Arrested

The policeman was caught red-handed while accepting the iPhone 16 Pro device. (Representational)

A police inspector was arrested on Friday by Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting an iPhone 16 Pro worth Rs 1.44 lakh as a bribe from a fuel dealer, an official said.

The accused, Dinesh Kubavat, is attached to Marine police station at Dholai port in Navsari district, the official added.

"He was caught red-handed while accepting the iPhone 16 Pro device from the complainant, who is a licensed dealer of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and sells fuel to boat owners at Dholai port," he said.

"Kubavat had recently asked the dealer to meet him at the Marine police station with a licence and other documents related to his business. During the meeting, he threatened the complainant that his business would be shut if he did not give a bribe. The Navsari unit of ACB held him in a trap laid in his police station chamber," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)