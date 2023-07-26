Bureaucrat's Father Arrested Over Casteist Remarks Against Haryana Officer

The accused has been arrested and produced before a court (Representational)

A bureaucrat's father was arrested today for allegedly making casteist remarks against the Deputy Commissioner of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, the police said.

Ashok Swami, the accused, made the remarks during a protest on Tuesday over waterlogging and poor drainage system in the Dadri market area.

Shops in the Dadri market remained shut on Tuesday, with owners later holding a meeting at the Ambedkar Chowk, during which Mr Swami allegedly made the casteist remarks against the deputy commissioner, the police said.

However, those present at the meeting objected to his comments.

Later, a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

An official of the agriculture department, posted as the Duty Magistrate during the traders' protest, complained to the police, based on which a case was filed against Mr Swami, the police said.

"Ashok Swami, the accused in the case, has been arrested. The charge is that the accused made casteist remarks against Charkhi Dadri's Deputy Commissioner," police officer Raj Kumar said.

"A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the SC/ST Act," he said.

Mr Swami's son, an Indian Administrative Services officer, is posted in Rajasthan, Mr Kumar said. Mr Swami runs a sweets shop in Dadri.

The accused was produced before a court in Charkhi Dadri which sent him to jail for two weeks, the police said.