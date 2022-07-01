'Set Country On Fire': Supreme Court Blasts Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose comments on Prophet Muhammad triggered massive anger among Gulf nations and protests in the country, should apologise to the "whole country", the Supreme Court said today, adding that she is "single-handedly responsible" for what is happening in the country.

"We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," said Justice Surya Kant.

The Supreme Court was reacting to a petition by Nupur Sharma to transfer all FIRs filed against her over the comments to Delhi. She was facing threats, her lawyer said.

"She faces threats or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," said Justice Surya Kant.

The court said her remarks showed her "obstinate and arrogant character".

"What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land," said Justice Surya Kant.

Her lawyer replied she had only responded to a question by the anchor during a TV debate.

"There should have been a case against the host then," said the court.

The lawyer argued that citizens would have no right to speak, in that case.

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak. In a democracy, grass has right to grow and the donkey has the right to eat," the judge replied caustically.

Nupur Sharma's argument citing an order about protecting journalistic freedom did not wash.

"She cannot be put on the pedestal of a journalist. When she goes and lambasts on a TV debate and makes irresponsible statements without thinking of the ramifications and consequences that it will have on the fabric of society," said the Supreme Court.

