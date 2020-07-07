Tahir Hussain 'Planned' Delhi Riots With 2 Pinjra Tod Members, Others: Cops

56 people were killed and property worth crores was destroyed in the northeast Delhi clashes (File)

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain was allegedly in contact with Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita to hatch a "well planned and deep rooted conspiracy" to cause widespread riots in northeast Delhi in February, the Delhi police has said in its chargesheet filed before a Delhi court.

Tahir Hussain along with the two women and several others were allegedly responsible for the death of 53 persons, injury to countless innocent individuals, destruction of properties worth crores of rupees and causing a "tear in the social fabric of the nation as a whole", the police said.

The chargesheet, in a case related to the violence in the area, was filed last month before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri and it has been scheduled for hearing on July 20.

In the chargesheet, the copy of which is available now, a flow chart showing Tahir Hussain speaking and connecting with a host of other co-conspirators who were involved in organising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi at various protest sites, is provided for the perusal of the court.

The chart showed that Tahir Hussain was allegedly in touch with Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Wajid Khan (allegedly involved in organising protest at Shaheen Bagh), Haji Ballo (allegedly involved in anti-CAA protests at Khajuri Khas area), Haji Mangta (allegedly involved in organizing the protest at Chand Bagh area) and Hasibul Hasan (allegedly involved in protests at Jaffrabad area).

Tahir Hussain has been named as the main accused in the rioting case along with ten others in connection with the violence in north east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

It further claimed that Tahir Hussain was also in touch with the owner of Al-Hind hospital Dr MA Anwar, social activist and anti-CAA protestor Wasim Akram Tyagi, alleged Popular Front of India member Danish and some advocates.

"All of these persons, along with Tahir Hussain, have hatched a well planned and deep rooted conspiracy to precipitate and cause widespread riots in north east Delhi. Together these persons are responsible for the death of 53 persons, injury to countless innocent individuals, destruction of properties worth crores of rupees and causing a tear in the social fabric of the nation as a whole," the charge sheet said.

Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal have not been arrested in this case. However, they have been arrested in connection with two separate cases related to rioting. Devangana Kalita was also arrested in connection with the violence in old Delhi's Daryaganj area in December last year during anti-CAA protests.

The chargesheet further claimed that disclosure statement of Tahir Hussain has revealed that he planned these riots with Khalid Saifi and former JNU student leader Umar Khhalid in their meeting on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh and he was also in touch with other anti-CAA protest organisers and arranged and distributed cash, amounting to Rs 1.10 crore, among the protestors through transfers of money from his company accounts to shell companies.

The suspended AAP councillor had received the amount in cash in the second week of January, 2020 through a chain of transactions and thereafter distributed the money to anti-CAA protestors.