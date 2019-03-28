Suspended AAP Lawmaker Harinder Singh Khalsa Joins BJP

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Khalsa joined the BJP in the presence of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Sitting parliamentarian from Punjab Harinder Singh Khalsa, who was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the BJP today.

Mr Khalsa, who belongs to the SC community, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on AAP's ticket, but was suspended from the party in 2015.

He started his political carrier with the Bharatiya Janata Party's ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The BJP is in alliance with the SAD in Punjab and will contest on 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

