'Arrest Her': Uttarakhand Chief Minister Snaps After Row With Teacher

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tells police to take a teacher into custody

A 57-year-old teacher in Uttarakhand, who went to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat requesting a transfer, ended up in jail after a loud exchange that has been caught on camera and shared online. The chief minister is seen losing his temper and saying: "Suspend her immediately. Arrest her."

It was no idle threat. Uttara Bahuguna was arrested on charges of "disrupting an important gathering". She was let off hours later on bail.

A primary school teacher, Ms Bahuguna has been working for 25 years in Uttarkashi. Since her husband's death three years ago, she had been asking for a transfer to state capital Dehradun, where her children live.

On Thursday, she went to the Chief Minister's "Janata Darbar" or public hearing hoping that her request would be heard.

Ms Bahuguna told the Chief Minister she had worked in a remote region for the last 25 years and wanted an easier posting.

#WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at 'Janata Darbar' over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/alAdCY74QK - ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

Mr Rawat, she says, dismissed her request.

The teacher started arguing and demanding to know why. The chief minister snapped and shouted, "Suspend karo ise abhi (suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody."

In the video clip the teacher is seen screaming at the chief minister and throwing abuses as she is led out of the meeting.

#WATCH Uttara Pant Bahuguna, the teacher who was suspended by #Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat after she argued with him yesterday over her transfer, breaks down while talking about the incident. pic.twitter.com/mex8Z4ofLl - ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

"I lost my husband in 2015 and my children stay here (Dehradun). I can't leave my children here. I spoke to the Chief Minister but he did nothing. I asked him the reason. He suddenly raised his hand and said you are a teacher, behave yourself," Ms Bahuguna said today, weeping.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat hit out at Mr Rawat and accused him of insensitivity. "Our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 years and no one listened to her? I advise the Chief Minister to revoke her suspension," said the Congress leader.