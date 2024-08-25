Suspected Thief Dies While Trying To Steal At Hyderabad Food Stall: Cops

Police said they have registered a case and took up an investigation (Representational)

In a bizarre incident, a suspected thief died while attempting to commit theft at a fast-food stall in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at a fast-food stall at Yellareddyguda under the limits of Madhura Nagar Police Station when a heavy storage rack collapsed on the suspected thief.

A police officer said the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in front of the Agra Sweet House.

The thief was trying to open the storage unit at a roadside eatery. The CCTV footage shows that the rack toppled over and the man who was trying to open it got crushed under it.

The body of the man was discovered around 6:00 a.m. Alerted by locals, police arrived at the scene and shifted the body for autopsy. The man is yet to be identified.

A police officer from Madhura Nagar Police Station said they have registered a case and took up an investigation.

The officer said they were scanning the CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Efforts were on to identify the deceased.

Police denied the report being circulated on social media that a fruit vendor was murdered by crushing him under the rack. The officer cautioned those spreading fake news.

Last week, Madhura Nagar police urged people to refrain from spreading unverified information after rumours that a man was murdered.

Police had received a call on August 21 about a pool of blood, chappals, and a blood-stained cloth found in the Rahmathnagar area.

Following the investigations, police found that the incident was a result of an accident. Police said a young man named Varshith alias Sonu, 22, accidentally got a cut on his right foot after stepping on a liquor bottle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)