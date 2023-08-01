Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Named Delhi BJP Secretary

Bansuri Swaraj is among the eight secretaries of Delhi's BJP unit. (FILE)

The new team of office bearers of Delhi BJP with many young faces, including party stalwart Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj, was announced on Tuesday.

The newly appointed general secretaries were Harsh Malhotra, Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

The team announced by the BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva also has many women functionaries.

Among the eight secretaries are Bansuri Swaraj, former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana's son Harish Khurana and Imprit Singh Bakshi.

The newly appointed eight vice presidents included Vishnu Mittal, Dinesh Pratap Singh, former mayor Lata Gupta and former Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma retained the post of chief spokesperson of Delhi BJP. Praveen Shankar Kapoor was given the charge of the key post of media department head.

Vikram Mittal will handle media relations.

The 11 newly appointed spokespersons of Delhi BJP included Shikha Rai, Virendra Babbar, Vikram Bidhuri, Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi, Ajay Sehrawat and Preeti Agarwal.

Richa Pandey Mishra will head the Mahila Morcha of Delhi BJP.

Young party leader Nikhat Abbas was appointed Yuva Morcha general secretary.

Former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari dubbed the new team as a mix of "young and energetic' leaders.

The presence of a good number of female leaders in the team will ensure that the party will set a new "benchmark" under the president Virendra Sachdeva, he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)