Delhi Court Dismisses Satyendar Jain's Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal dismissed the complaint while refusing to take cognisance of the matter.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi Court Dismisses Satyendar Jain's Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj
"Cognisance declined. Dismissed," said the judge. (File)
New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal dismissed the complaint while refusing to take cognisance of the matter.

The criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term.

"Cognisance declined. Dismissed," said the judge.

Mr Jain had alleged that Bansuri Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, and claimed it was watched by millions.

Ms Swaraj, he said, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house aside from 1.8 kilogram gold and 133 gold coins.

The remarks were made by Ms Swaraj to defame Mr Jain and to gain undue political advantage, his complaint said.

Mr Jain said Ms Swaraj further defamed him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".

