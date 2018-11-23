Sushma Swaraj Meets Laotian Counterpart, Holds India-Laos Bilateral Talks

Sushma Swaraj met Laos' foreign minister Saleumxay Kommasith today, held wide-ranging bilateral talks

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith today and held wide-ranging talks to enhance cooperation in key areas like defence, trade, energy and agriculture.

Ms Swaraj, who is in Laos on a two-day visit, co-chaired the 9th Joint Commission Meeting with Mr Kommasith as the two leaders laid out the roadmap for cooperation and partnership.

The ministers held wide-ranging discussions covering cooperation in agriculture, trade and investment, defence, education, culture, Information Technology, energy and mining, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Ms Swaraj and Mr Kommasith had constructive discussions during the meeting, he said in a tweet.

"(Sushma) Swaraj offered to share India's expertise and experience towards supporting developmental needs of Laos, taking the total offer of grant and line of credit proposal to USD 250 million," Mr Kumar said.

On Thursday, she attended an Indian community event in Vientiane and interacted with participants.

Ms Swaraj also called on Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

