Sushma Swaraj Meets Italian PM Conte, Discusses Steps To Revitalise Ties Sushma Swaraj, who is here on the first leg of her seven-day tour of four European countries, also met her Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi.

Share EMAIL PRINT This was Sushma Swaraj's first meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Rome: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across sectors and steps to revitalise the bilateral relationship.



Ms Swaraj, who is here on the first leg of her seven-day tour of four European countries, also met her Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi.



"In the first engagement of the day, EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on Prime Minister of Italy Prof. Giuseppe Conte and congratulated him on assuming the high position," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.



Their discussions focused on forging bilateral cooperation across sectors and steps to revitalise the bilateral relationship, he said.



It was the first major political exchange between the two countries after Mr Conte assumed charge as the Italian prime minister.



She also met with Foreign Minister Milanesi and the two leaders reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, Mr Kumar said.



Ms Swaraj arrived here yesterday on the first leg of her seven-day tour of Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium, which is aimed at deepening India's strategic engagement and trade ties with the four European countries.



The visit from June 17-23 will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues and advance India's growing strategic engagement with the European Union, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.



Ms Swaraj will travel later today to France where she will spend two days.



In Paris, Ms Swaraj will meet her counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and the two sides will review the bilateral relations.



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across sectors and steps to revitalise the bilateral relationship.Ms Swaraj, who is here on the first leg of her seven-day tour of four European countries, also met her Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi."In the first engagement of the day, EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on Prime Minister of Italy Prof. Giuseppe Conte and congratulated him on assuming the high position," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.Their discussions focused on forging bilateral cooperation across sectors and steps to revitalise the bilateral relationship, he said.It was the first major political exchange between the two countries after Mr Conte assumed charge as the Italian prime minister.She also met with Foreign Minister Milanesi and the two leaders reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, Mr Kumar said.Ms Swaraj arrived here yesterday on the first leg of her seven-day tour of Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium, which is aimed at deepening India's strategic engagement and trade ties with the four European countries.The visit from June 17-23 will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues and advance India's growing strategic engagement with the European Union, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. Ms Swaraj will travel later today to France where she will spend two days.In Paris, Ms Swaraj will meet her counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and the two sides will review the bilateral relations. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter