Sushma Swaraj In Touch With Indian Diplomats After Explosions In Toronto

A search operation has been launched for two male suspects who detonated the device.



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said she is in touch with Indian diplomats in Canada following a blast in an Indian restaurant in that that reportedly left 15 people injured."I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada," Sushma Swaraj tweetetd. "Our missions will work round the clock," she said. At least 15 people were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga city in Canada's Ontario province on Thursday night, police said. A search operation has been launched for two male suspects who detonated the device inside the restaurant and fled the scene after the blast, reports CBC Canada.The restaurant is located in the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East. The blast took place at around 10.30 p.m.