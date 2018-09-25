Sushma Swaraj Holds Bilateral Meetings With Key Foreign Counterparts

Sushma Swaraj is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly debate. She has key meetings lined up

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held bilateral meetings on Monday with her key foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level session of the General Assembly in New York and discussed several issues including trade, investment and capacity building.

Ms Swaraj met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Foreign Minister of Ecuador Jose Valencia, Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne and Foreign Minister of Mongolia Damdin Tsogtbaatar.

"Strategic partnership gaining momentum! Continuing our frequent engagement at the highest level, EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Australia @MarisePayne," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Strategic partnership gaining momentum!

Continuing our frequent engagement at the highest level, EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Australia @MarisePayne. #UNGApic.twitter.com/ArS4Kigm3j - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

In another tweet following Ms Swaraj's meeting with Mr Valencia, he said "good discussion on ways to further consolidate bilateral relationship in the areas of trade, agriculture, pharma, IT and capacity building."

EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Foreign Minister of #Ecuador Jose Valencia Amores. Good discussion on ways to further consolidate bilateral relationship in the areas of trade, agriculture, pharma, IT and capacity building. #UNGApic.twitter.com/V36ick1g9W - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

"Relations characterized by warmth and cordiality ! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Colombia, @CarlosHolmesTru met on the sidelines of #UNGA2018. Discussed cooperation on trade & investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building," Mr Kumar said in a separate tweet.

Relations characterized by warmth and cordiality ! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Colombia, @CarlosHolmesTru met on the sidelines of #UNGA2018. Discussed cooperation on trade & investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building. pic.twitter.com/tp64tdWWkB - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

On the meeting between Ms Swaraj and Mr Borrell, he said, "explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives."

EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister @JosepBorrellF met on the sidelines of UNGA and explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives. pic.twitter.com/4OpIM3iUf8 - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

On the meeting with Nepal, Mr Kumar tweeted, "Close neighbour and a friend! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met on the sidelines of the #UNGA2018 and took stock of our bilateral relationship."

Close neighbour and a friend! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met on the sidelines of the #UNGA2018 and took stock of our bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/KJ5YDR9JUy - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

Marking 25 years of India's diplomatic relations with Liechtenstein, Mr Kumar said the two ministers "exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade & investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs, & tourism."

Celebrating 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Foreign Minister of #Liechtenstein, Aurelia Frick exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade & investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs, & tourism.#UNGA2018pic.twitter.com/SPqgUcPNqR - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

"Strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law," Mr Kumar said in another tweet on Ms Swaraj's bilateral meeting with Ms Mogherini. The two discussed issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues.

Strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and EU High Representative @FedericaMog met on sidelines of #UNGA. Discussed issues related to trade & investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues. pic.twitter.com/psjog0BK9A - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

"A historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture," he said.

First of the many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the #UNGA



A historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture. pic.twitter.com/lR61ow6s6g - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

As the General Debate begins today, Ms Swaraj has bilateral meetings planned with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Eshaiqer Al-Jafari, Moldova's Foreign Minister Tudor Ulianovschi, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Fijian Foreign Minister JV Bainimarama and Estonia's Foreign Minister Sven Kikser. She will also participate in the G4 meeting with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan.

Friends meet on every occasion.



India's External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj meets & greets Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina @UNpic.twitter.com/8nu7Bqv3Kp - Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) September 24, 2018

Ms Swaraj attended the high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by US President Donald Trump and addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. During the day, she also briefly met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gambian President Adama Barrow and Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale participated in a special meeting on Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

