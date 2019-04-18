Sushilkumar Shinde Says 2019 Polls Is Going To Be His Last Election

Sushilkumar Shinde served as Home minister during the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Former Union Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who is the Congress' candidate from Solapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, has said this would be his last election.

Mr Shinde, 77, is pitted against Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami of the BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur, which will go to polls on Thursday.

"This is going to be my last election. I never said it publicly before, but am saying now, I am not going to contest any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in future," he told reporters in Solapur as he wrapped up canvassing on Tuesday.

Mr Shinde served as Home minister during the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

He was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2003 to 2004 and was the governor of Andhra Pradesh between November 2004 and January 2006.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.