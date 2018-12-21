Release 1995 Tandoor Killer Sushil Sharma Immediately, Says Court

Sushil Sharma, 56, had requested the court that he be released after having spent 29 years in jail.

Sushil Sharma, who spent over two decades in jail after being convicted of killing his wife Naina Sahni in 1995 and burning her body in a tandoor or oven, must be released immediately, the Delhi High Court said on Friday.

The court had earlier this week questioned whether a person could be kept in jail indefinitely for murder even if he had already served the sentence. The judges flagged human rights.

Sushil Sharma, 56, a former youth Congress leader, had requested the court that he be released after having spent 29 years in jail. His petition argued that he had already served the maximum prescribed sentence.

"He is incarcerated for over 25 years including remission. A murder itself is brutal. He has already served the sentence. Does it not infringe upon his human rights, which are inalienable rights. The Sentence Review Board (SRB) cannot say no no this murder was brutal, so we will not release him," the court had said.

Naina Sahni's body was chopped into pieces and stuffed into a tandoor in 1995. (File)

The bench further said that "if we allow the executive to keep a person in jail indefinitely, where do we draw the line. Then nobody will be released ever for committing a murder".

Sushil Sharma shot dead his wife in 1995 after accusing her of having an affair. He then chopped her body into pieces and attempted to burn it in a restaurant oven.

In 2003, a court sentenced him to death, which was confirmed by the Delhi High Court in 2007. In 2013, the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

What came to be the "tandoor (oven) murder case", it became one of the landmark cases in India in which DNA evidence and a second autopsy were used to establish the guilt of the accused.

In his plea, Sharma has contended that his conduct in prison and while out on parole has been "exemplary" and he has never misused his liberty.

Sharma argued that even the Supreme Court, while commuting his death sentence to life imprisonment, had held that he was not a confirmed criminal and there was no evidence to indicate that he was likely to commit such crimes in future.

He also said he needed to look after his parents, both over 80 and suffering from various ailments.