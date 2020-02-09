'Angry About PM's Work, Not CAA': Sushil Modi On Shaheen Bagh Protesters

Sushil Modi made the comments at an event in Patna. (File)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday said that people of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh-the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act-are not angry about the controversial law but the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"Who are the people sitting on dharna at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh? They are from a particular community who are angry with the work done by the Narendra Modi government in the last six months. They are not angry over the CAA. They are angry about the fact that the government that has ended triple talaq and abrogated Article 370. The Supreme Court gave way for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is this anger that is coming out in the form of Shaheen Bagh," Mr Modi said at an event in Patna.

Speaking at the function to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Mr Modi said that "some elements" in the country were trying to forge a Dalit-Muslim alliance and he vowed to foil such efforts.

"There are some elements in the country who are attempting to forge a Dalit-Muslim alliance in recent times. These people tell the Dalits that they are being neglected in the Hindu society. Such attempts to alienate the Dalits from the Hindu society have been going on since British era. We won't let this happen," Mr Modi said.

The Bihar deputy chief minister also said those participating in a Left front rally in Bihar today could be "identified by their clothes" and also added that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh came from a "particular community".

"Aaj Bihar ke andar jo rally ho rahi hai vampanthiyon ki, usme kaun log jaa rahe hain? Ek varg vishesh ke log ja rahe hain jinko unke kapde se pehchana jaa sakta hai (Who are these people going to a Left in Bihar today? They are from a certain community who can be identified by their clothes)," he said.