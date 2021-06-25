Masks Off, All Smiles - Police Photo Op With Murder Accused Sushil Kumar

Delhi: A policeman can also be seen clicking photos of his colleagues with Sushil Kumar.

A group of Delhi police personnel posed for the camera with the murder accused wrestler, Sushil Kumar, tossing aside professional ethics. The photographs, which show Kumar smiling, have gone viral.

In the photographs, Kumar is wearing a red t-shirt, track pants and floaters, and is flanked by the police personnel, many in their official uniform. A policeman can also be seen clicking photos of his colleagues with the wrestler. Neither Sushil Kumar nor the police personnel are wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Sushil Kumar, the only Indian to have won two individual Olympic medals, was arrested by the Delhi police on May 23 in connection with the murder of Sagar Dhankar, his junior at the national capital's Chhatrasal Stadium. Kumar had been on the run for three weeks.

The police have alleged that Kumar and his associates had thrashed the young wrestler and his two friends after an altercation.

Earlier this month, a Delhi court rejected Sushil Kumar's petition seeking a special diet, exercise bands and protein supplements, saying his request appeared to be desires not necessities.

"The law should be equal and should be equally administered, that like should be treated alike," the court said.

The wrestler has been kept in a separate cell in Delhi's Tihar jail. For security reasons, he is not allowed to meet anyone.