Sushant Singh Rajput's Tussauds-Like Wax Statue Made By Bengal Sculptor

A sculptor from West Bengal has made a Tussauds-like wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. Susanta Roy of Asansol is a veteran sculptor who has created statues of famous personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli. He has also immortalised politicians like Jyoti Basu and others.

"I liked him (Sushant Singh Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he died. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum," Susanta Roy told news agency ANI. "If Sushant's family requests for his statue, I will make a new one," the sculptor added.

Amitabh Bachchan's wax statue made by sculptor Susanta Roy

Susanta Roy has a museum in Asansol where one can stand next to legends like Uttam Kumar, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Pele, Mother Teresa among others and click pictures just like tourists do when they visit Tussauds museums.

The wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput was unveiled on Thursday and a video of the event has been posted by the sculptor on his Facebook page. It's become popular overnight and people have been visiting the museum and taking pictures with the wax statue of actor who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The sculptor has been making statues for over a decade now. His wax statues have found place in several cities of India. In an interview to Kolkata-based Telegraph, Susanta Roy said, a song of Nazrul Islam - Momer Putul or the 'wax doll' was his inspiration to start making statues.