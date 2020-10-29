Sushant Rajput's Friend Seeks CBI Probe Into Disha Salian's Death, Files Petition

Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (File)

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the actor's former manager Disha Salian, who died under "suspicious circumstances".

Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad.

Six days later, on June 14, 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra home.

In the petition, Mr Shukla claimed that both Ms Salian and Mr Rajput died under "suspicious circumstances" and that the Mumbai police has not considered several aspects while probing her death.

"The petitioner (Shukla) has documentary evidence to prove that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput were in touch from March to April 2020," the petition said.

It added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already probing the death of Mr Rajput and hence even Disha Salian's death case should be handed over to the central probe agency.

