Unable To Locate Rhea Chakraborty: Bihar Police In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of cheating and harassment. (File)

The Bihar Police investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has said that officials are unable to locate his friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty.

"The investigation is in its initial stages and is in the court... We have not been able to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty) yet, but we are trying to," said Bihar Director General Of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, adding that the Supreme Court is yet to give a verdict on her petition.

A four-member Bihar police team arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to probe the "abetment to suicide" case registered against Ms Chakraborty and others in Patna. Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, the city police had said.

The top cop said if Sushant Singh's father wants, he can demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case but the police are against it.

He also dismissed reports that the Mumbai Police was mistreating Bihar officials.

"Sushant was not only Bihar's son, he was entire India's son," Mr Pandey added. "We are giving our best efforts to bring justice to Sushant Singh."

Earlier, Bihar Police official Manoranjan Bharti said that the Mumbai Police is cooperating. "They are helping us (in the investigation)."

Another official, Kaisar Alam, said Rhea Chakraborty will not be questioned as of now. "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch."

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close aide of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to news agency PTI, said: "The Chief Minister will definitely act if demand for a CBI inquiry comes from the family of (Sushant) Rajput."

Mr Rajput's father, Krishna Kumar Singh, had lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged "abetment to suicide", in Patna this week. The Mumbai police, who are already investigating the matter, have questioned several people from the film industry in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate also filed a money laundering case based on a First Information Report by Mr Rajput's father.

Ms Chakraborty, accused of cheating and harassment, broke her silence on Friday and said tearfully in a video released by her lawyers: "Truth shall prevail."

"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice," she had said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)