'Use Zoom, Google Meet': Mumbai Civic Body On Bihar Officer's Isolation

Rejecting Bihar's demand to release the Indian Police Service officer Vinay Tiwari - who arrived in Mumbai last week to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death - from forced quarantine, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, in a letter on Tuesday, said the officer has the option to connect with his Maharashtra counterparts via internet platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet and Microsoft Teams.

"In view of the prevailing corona virus pandemic situation in Bihar, it is advised that the officer can conduct proceedings with various concerned officials of the Government of Maharashtra on digital platforms, such as Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet/Microsoft Teams or other such digital platforms to interact," the letter read.

"This will not only ensure that the officer does not transmit the infection to officials to whom he will contact, in view of corona virus pandemic prevalent in Bihar, nor he gets infected by coronavirus during his physical visits," it added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular Bollywood actor, was found dead in his Mumbai house. The police had said that he died by suicide, but the actor's family and friends have demanded a thorough probe to highlight the circumstances of his death.

Mr Tiwari, Patna City's police chief, was sent by the Bihar administration to lead the team which has been probing some aspects of Mr Rajput's death, after his father KK Singh lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty - Sushant's close friend - alleging that she dubiously transferred nearly Rs 15 crore in unknown accounts and had been harassing the late actor. However, as the officer arrived in Mumbai, he was forcibly quarantined, triggering a turf war between police of the two states.

The Bihar Police have alleged that their Mumbai counterparts have been stalling the investigation.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a petition by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking the transfer of the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai on Wednesday, said the truth behind the death of the "gifted and talented" artist should be revealed. It has given Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh three days to respond to the plea and asked for a status report by the Mumbai Police.

The Supreme Court also said the Mumbai Police's move didn't send a "good message".

The Centre informed the Supreme Court today that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.