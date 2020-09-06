Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By Narcotics Bureau, Asked To Appear Today

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of harassment.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB, which is probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has been asked to join the probe today, two days after her brother Showik was arrested by the NCB. The officials from the investigating agency reached her Mumbai house this morning to serve the summons.

On Saturday, the NCB said Showik Chakraborty "will be confronted with her sister" Rhea after the anti-drugs probe agency was given his custody till September 9. Mr Chakraborty has "given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs", the NCB said in its remand application.

"There are specific roles/ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetments and various attempts to commit offences," the NCB told a Mumbai court Saturday afternoon said, adding "the financial trail of all previous transactions of drug purchase has to be verified".

Rhea Chakraborty, her family and others are being over Sushant Singh Rajput's family's allegations that she mentally harassed the actor and had a role in his death. The NCB on Friday morning raided her Mumbai house; her brother was arrested the same night.

The drug investigation began after WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed an alleged conversation about procuring drugs between her and a contact saved as "Miranda Sushi" - believed to be Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, who was also arrested by the NCB on Friday.

The NCB started probing the case started with the seizure of 158 gm of cannabis on August 28.

Indrajit Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty's father, on Saturday issued a statement condemning the arrest of his 24-year-old son.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind," the statement from Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd), who has also been questioned by the CBI for days, read.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14; he was 34. Mumbai police had said at that time he died by suicide.

The case has triggered a huge political row ever since. It also sparked a debate on mental health issues.

