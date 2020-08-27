'How Is This Family Going To Live?' Rhea Chakraborty Posts Father's Video

Rhea Chakraborty shared a video of her father being mobbed by mediapersons.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is in the centre of the investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has posted a video on Instagram showing her father being mobbed and chased by mediapersons outside their house in Mumbai. The actor sought protection for her and her family from Mumbai Police so that the family can co-operate with the prove agencies.

"This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty ( (retired army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate," Ms Chakraborty wrote, along with the video shot from what appears to be a grilled window upstairs.

The video shows a man in white shirt and a cap, getting out a black car, only to be surrounded and grilled by television crews waiting outside the building. The man is seen rushing inside the building.

In the media melee, no coronavirus restrictions such as social distancing were followed.

"There is a threat to my life and my family's life," Ms Chakraborty wrote, adding that the family has not received help from the police.

A drug-related investigation has been launched against Ms Chakraborty, 28, based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from her mobile.

As the new allegations emerged, Sushant Singh Rajput's father accused Rhea Chakraborty - who dated the actor in his final months - of "poisoning his son" and demanded her arrest.

Ms Chakraborty's lawyer, responding to allegations that she was in touch with drug dealers, said she has "never consumed drugs in her life" in a statement yesterday. "Rhea Chakraborty has never consumed drugs in her life time ever. She's ready for a blood test any time," he said on Wednesday.

The CBI, which began its probe in the case after a Supreme Court order last week, is also expected to probe the angle of drug use.

Mr Rajput's father had also filed a First Information Report or FIR at Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing the actor, taking his money and driving him to suicide. The FIR named Ms Chakraborty, her parents, brother Showik, Mr Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and his last manager Samuel Miranda, along with others.

Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be questioned by the CBI in the coming days in connection with the probe into the circumstances leading to the death of the 34-year-old actor who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.