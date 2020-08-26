Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Narcotics Bureau To Probe Allegations Linked To Drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: The move comes after fresh allegations linked to WhatsApp chats reportedly recovered from Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14

Mumbai:

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The move comes after fresh allegations linked to WhatsApp chats reportedly recovered from Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said she has "never consumed drugs in her life", responding to allegations that the 28-year-old was in touch with drug dealers.

"Rhea Chakraborty has never consumed drugs in her life time ever. She's ready for a blood test any time," her lawyer said in a statement.

